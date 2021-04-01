Chairman CVPP reviews progress on various HEPs of Kishtwar

Chairman Chenab Valley Power Project (P)Ltd, Suresh Kumar today reviewed the progress of execution of various works in Pakkal Dul, Kwar and KERU HEPs in a meeting with officers of District administration and Project Authorites here at DC office Complex Kishtwar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma, M.D CVPP A.K Chaudhary, ADDC Mohd Hanief Malik, ADC Kishtwar Pawan Parihar, ASP Kishtwar Mushim Ahmed, ACR Kishtwar Dr Amir Hussain, CGM CVPP P.B Jain besides other district officers. During the meeting Chairman took first hand appraisal of the status in the implementation of the RR plan at various power projects of district Kishtwar under construction through CVPP.

While reviewing the status of the land acquisition under Pakal DUL HEP, Chairman was informed that the Pakal Dul HEP involves a total of 3556 kanals and 7 Marlas of land with award amount of Rs 99.8 crore, out of which Rs 94.77 stands deposited by intending department and Rs 90.67 crore has been paid so far.

Component wise payment under the RR plan of Pakal DUL,Kiru and Kawar HEP was also reviewed by the chairman besides the appraisal on the payments which are under process were held in the meeting.

The chair stressed the concerned Officers to expeditiously implement the approved RR plan besides display the works of RR plan on District website for the information of all. He also gave special thrust on the implementation of Scholarship to PAF children @1000 per month for maximum of 2 children for 24 months besides impressed upon the promotion of Skill development of eligible members of PAFs.

The chair further took stock of the progress of Dam works at Dangdhuran and asked the project authorities to desist from time to time stopage of blasting work besides directed Xen PWD to expedite the work on construction of the Suspension foot bridge.

The issues like payment of compensation of fruit and Non-fruit bearing trees, dismantling of temporary sheds on acquired land, processing of land acquisition cases of additional land at Khraipakhnoo, demarcation of acquired land at dam site, shifting of suspension bridge, dismantling of structures on right bank at river bed, shifting of line from quarry area, temporary shifting of Arzi village, payments of rental subsidy for shifting, reassement of leftout structures and approval for use of state lands were also discussed in the meeting.

Other issues including the hindrances created by the various sectors in smooth execution of works, resentment among the land looser over Employment in power projects, disparity in wages, allowances and incentives, improper sub letting of work to sub contractor, implementation of COVOD-19 protocol, adopting safety measures at blasting sites were also discussed.