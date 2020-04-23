Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir urges Govt to revisit COVID19 restrictions

Observing that COVID19 and the Government’s restrictions will have an impact on people of Jammu & Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan, Chairman of Kashmir Chapter of National Apex Chamber of Commerce & Industry and MD Peaks Group Baldev Singh Raina, appealed Government to revisit the restrictionS as per Ramadan schedule and timetable.

In a statement, Raina said that more than 70% of population of Jammu & Kashmir will adapt to a different lifestyle for next 30 days and Government should be responsive to this change and extend complete support to the people during the holy month.

To maintain the balance between the daily needs of people, livelihood of shopkeepers and Covid-19 precautionary protocol, he said the administration can make Mohalla wise relaxation plan by factoring in identified zone based precautions.

Raina also extended his warmest wishes to all the people of Jammu & Kashmir as Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

“This is a testing time for all communities and as Ramadan approaches we think of all those that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandamic.”

He said, however, “this is also a great opportunity to exhibit our inherent strength of Islamic practice of paying Zakat to address the most critical challenge of loss of livelihood posed by Covid-19.”

“As the holy month has approached, people having saving are necessitated to pay Charity (Zakat) as per Islamic practice. The charity could be miracle for those whose livelihood around us has been deeply affected and also our poor & unprivileged, orphans and destitute. However, we may start by looking around the neighbours and relatives in first instances,” he said.

Urging people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing, he said people should follow the instructions of crown of the mankind, Prophet Muhammed (SAW), who said “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place.”

He said all the Muslims are lucky to have an established five times a day hygiene practice. “At this time, Islamic hygiene practices of “Wuzu” that emphasize purity of body could help reiterate the importance of hygienic practices for along with the use of soap or hand sanitizer, to reduce one’s vulnerability to the virus.”