Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir calls on Lt Governor

Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina, today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a Road map for revival of Economy of Union Territory of J&K.

The Chairman discussed with the Lt Governor about various important issues to mitigate the direct and indirect economic effects on the people due to COVID-19 pandemic, besides bringing reforms in all major economy sectors.

He sought Lt Governor’s intervention for nomination of PHDCCI, J&K in all Boards, Advisory Committees, Task Forces, Apex Level Consultative Committee (ALCC) and District Level Monitoring Committee (DMC).

He further put forth various issues including macadamization of city roads, lanes and all main roads leading towards tourist destinations; implementation of National Handicraft and Handloom Development programmes for socio-economic empowerment of Handicraft Artisans, Handloom and Carpet Weavers etc.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government has taken various significant initiatives like Housing Policy; Waiver of stamp duty on fresh loans; Accelerated recruitment; Excise Policy; Digitization of Land Records; approval of Real-Estate Rules; e-Stamping; Education Investment Policy; preparation of Global Investors Summit to attract investment in private sector, besides various Policy Reforms are in the pipeline for the overall development of J&K and welfare of its people.

He assured the Chairman, PHDCCI that the issues projected by him would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

