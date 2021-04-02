Chandigarh University registers over 5000 placement offers

Chandigarh University has registered over 5000 job offers for the 2021 batch.

“More than 500 multinational companies conducted virtual campus placement drives for the students of engineering, MBA, Hotel management, pharmacy, bio-Technology, architecture and other programs,” as per the press statement, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said during a media interaction at Chandigarh.

“As the economy picked-up after lockdown, the companies started rolling out their recruitment process which shifted to online mode this year. The placement session for the 2021 batch kicked-off in the month of July 2020 and within three months the university registered 1000+ job offers as 150+ companies had completed their recruitment process by then” said Satnam Sandhu.

While giving details about the campus placements, Prof. Himani Sood, Sr. Vice-President, Chandigarh University said, “As the campus placements are still on, more than 350 core engineering branch companies have already selected students of computer sciences, IT, electronics & communication, electrical, mechanical, automobile, civil, petroleum, Mechatronics and Aerospace Engineering branches.”

“The highest package for engineering touched Rs. 35 lakh per annum (LPA) which was offered by US based MNC Arcesium for the CSE/IT branch students,” Prof. Himani further added that, “There has been exponential growth in the number of companies offering packages of 10 LPA or more. The placement session 2021 saw 10 MNCs offering 25 LPA or more while till date there are 18 multinationals which have offered a package of 15 LPA or more”.