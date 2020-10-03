Chaya inaugurates 'Urbans Restaurant' at Gogji Bagh

A new multi-cuisine restaurant, ‘Urbans Cafe and Restaurant’, was inaugurated here at Gogji Bagh.

The restaurant is an outlet of ‘Tasty Tiffins and Co’ which delivers affordable and delicious tiffins at your doorsteps. Prominent hotelier Mushtaq Chaya inaugurated the restaurant in presence of SSP Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Peaks Auto Owner Baldev Singh Raina, Secretary General J&K Hoteliers Club Tariq Rashid Ghani.

The restaurant has own in-house bakery unit and offers takeaways at very affordable prices. The young businessmen from Srinagar, M Meeran Banday and M Shameer Banday, have opened the restaurant keeping in view the increasing appetite of the locals for varied delicacies.

“We have chosen the best chefs from Kashmir and we make sure that each and every delicacy is prepared painstakingly for a lasting experience,” said Meeran Banday.

The restaurant also offers ready to be delivered hot tiffins for office goers and college students at an affordable price of Rs 80. “We will be providing a different menu every day at just Rs 80 to anyone. The delivery will be free within a 3 kilometres of distance from our restaurant,” said Shameer.

Chaya complimented them for opening the restaurant.