Business, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 12:08 AM

Chief Controller of Accounts stops reimbursement of hospitality expenses

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 1, 2020, 12:08 AM
Greater Kashmir

The reimbursement of hospitality expenses in the government has been suspended with immediate effect.

This is as per a circular of the Office of the Chief Controller of Accounts in the Finance Ministry.

Trending News
Representational Pic

14 more die due to COVID-19; J&K toll now 719

File Photo

India, Pakistan armies' exchange fire along LoC in Gurez

14 employees suspended, five district officers put on notice over absenteeism in Bandipora

File Pic

J&K reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 38223

In an office memorandum, titled “Suspension of Hospitality Expenses”, the Chief Controller of Accounts said: “The orders relating to reimbursement of hospitality expenses are hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders.”

The suspension of hospitality expenses may be the result of a view to tighten the government’s purse strings. With revenue collections down due to disrupted economic activity and a GDP squeeze, the government would look for ways to cut expenses. Alternatively, it could be that a new dispensation for these expenses is being put in place.

After the acceptance of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) by the government, the Sumptuary Allowance and Entertainment Allowance had been abolished with effect from June 2017. It was resolved that such expenditure on hospitality should be treated as office expenditure and the Ministry of Finance was to lay down the ceilings for various levels. Accordingly, the hospitality related expenditure is now to be incurred as office expenditure. Ceilings had been fixed for various ranks of central government employees and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court. i

Related News