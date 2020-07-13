Chinese toys, rakhis may not be sold this festive season

After the Galwan Valley skirmish followed by the economic boycott of Chinese products by India, toys, rakhis and other decorative goods from China may not be sold in the market this festive season. Indian businessmen have stopped placing orders for toys and decorative lights from China.

Rakhi manufacturer and wholesaler in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar Magan Jain said the decorative items used in rakhis were no longer being imported from China, so the Chinese accessories will not attract customers on Raksha Bandhan this year. He said that any businessman having Chinese goods in stock may use them to make rakhis, but this time around the customers are interested in indigenous rakhis.

The rakhis from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar are sold all over the country, but with less than a month left for this year’s Raksha Bandhan, the market is not decorated with bright rakhis as it used to be in previous years. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3 this year. Jain said the rakhi business is sluggish this time due to the ongoing corona pandemic.