CII delegation calls on Dwivedi

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), J&K Council, today called upon Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, J&K, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

Led by Vice Chairman, Ravnish Gulati, the delegation apprised him about the issues being faced by industrial members and requested him to take up their concerns.

Some of the main issues discussed during the meeting include giving priority to existing industrial unit holders in the new land allotment policy, providing better incentives to existing units in the new industrial policy, changing or amending the old electricity supply and connection rule etc.

Dwivedi gave a patient hearing to all the issues and assured speedy and timely action on the issues highlighted by CII members.

The CII delegation also included Past Chairmen CII Sanjay Puri, Vicky Mahajan and CII Members Gagan Jain, Darshan Rana, Arun P Gupta and Head CII J&K Surinder Pal Singh.