Civil society, transporters in Jammu support protesting farmers

Extending their support to Bharat Bandh call given against farms-bills, members of civil society, representatives of various social, and religious organisations today staged a protest demonstration in Jammu while the public transport remained off the road.

Shouting slogans in favour of their demands, various organisations including transporters assembled here at Bikram Chowk area of Jammu District where the shops were also closed in support of the demands.

The protesters took out a peaceful solidarity march from Bikram Chowk to Diagana Ashram passing through Satwari.

Similar protests were organised at Samba where the farmers and Sikh community members expressed their anguish against the farms-bills. However, most of the business establishments remained open throughout Jammu except several areas.

“If our demands are not accepted in coming days, we will also move to Delhi on tractor-trolleys and trucks from Samba,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters had blocked the road in Samba district for some time demanding roll-back of the farm bills.

There was no restriction on Jammu-Pathankot highway for private vehicles even as the public transport remained off in view of transporter’s support to the bandh call.

“There was no inter-state movement because the Jammu-Pathankot Highway was blocked by the protesters at Madhopur in Punjab,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OPBhagat.

Bhagat said that two peaceful protests took place in Kathua district one at Rajbagh where protesters blocked the highway for few minutes and another at Marheen area of the district.