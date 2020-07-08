Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:30 PM

College of Temperate Sericulture SKUAST-K organises training programme

College of Temperate Sericulture SKUAST-Kashmir Mirgund organized ten days skill enhancement training programme on “Sericulture–An economically viable source for increasing farm income.”

According to a statement, the programme was held from June 28-July 7 through online mode under National Higher Education Project of ICAR-WB.

The programme was attended by students of UG/PG and faculty members from across the faculties of SKUAST-Kashmir.

Dr Khursheed, the organising secretary, said resource persons from diverse fields of specializations deliberated upon  issues related to skill and entrepreneurship Development, value addition in Sericulture and allied issues.

Dr P Suvidha Raju scientist, international expert on Cocoon Crafts, National Institute of Fashion Technology, gave detailed account about the preparation and formulation of cocoon crafts from the otherwise waste cocoons which was followed by a practical training session wherein students were trained on various aspects of cocoon craft making  enabling them to design and develop crafts for sale in the open market.

Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IAS, and Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar IAS shared their vast experience with the students and gave important tips about how to crack the civil services examinations through sustained efforts.

The Associate Dean College of Temperate Sericulture Mirgund Prof M F Baqual while highlighting the significance of such programmes for the betterment of student community hailed the students and the organizers for successful conduct of the programme and expressed that such programmes should be conducted at frequent intervals.

Speaking at the valedictory function Director Planning and Monitoring SKUAST-Kashmir Prof N A Ganai congratulated the organisers for conducting the event on skilling the students in innovation and entrepreneurship in sericulture.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor and ICAR for the support to such programs under NAHEP.

