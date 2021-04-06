Comm FDA inspects Food Processing Units at Anantnag

Commissioner, Food & Drug Administration, J&K, Shakeel-ul Rehman along with food safety team Anatanag, today conducted inspection of various processing units and Food Sale Establishments including M/S Arafh& M/S Kanwal spices manufacturing units at Anantnag.

On the occasion, the Commissioner held interaction with the Industrialists and emphasized on the need to encourage cultivation of local raw materials like chillies and other agricultural produce for different processing operations which can boost the economy to a larger extent and can increase the probability of employment among the local people.

The industrialists were also asked to go for production of organic food products particularly spices.

Moreover, the food handlers were advised to adhere to hygienic manufacturing practices as prescribed under Food Safety & Standards Act 2006, strictly and remain updated with latest techniques of improvement.