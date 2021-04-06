Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:44 PM

Comm FDA inspects Food Processing Units at Anantnag

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:44 PM
File photo used as representational pic

Commissioner, Food & Drug Administration, J&K,   Shakeel-ul Rehman along  with   food safety  team Anatanag, today conducted inspection of various processing units and Food Sale Establishments  including  M/S Arafh&  M/S  Kanwal  spices manufacturing units  at Anantnag.

On the occasion, the Commissioner held interaction with the Industrialists and emphasized on the need to encourage cultivation of local raw materials like chillies and other agricultural produce for different processing operations which can boost the economy to a larger extent and can increase the probability of employment among the local people.

Trending News

25,000 people receive COVID19 vaccines in Bandipora

Book released in Srinagar

Representational Image

Admin takes measures to contain spread of COVID19 in Kargil

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

J&K govt asks civil secretariat, move employees aged 45 and above to get COVID jab

The industrialists were also asked to go for production of organic food products particularly spices.

Moreover, the food handlers were advised to adhere to hygienic manufacturing practices as prescribed under Food Safety & Standards Act 2006, strictly and remain updated with latest techniques of improvement.

Related News