Comm Secy ARI visits Govt Press Srinagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 12:54 AM

Abdul Majid Bhat, Commissioner/ Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department J&K had a detailed review of functioning of visited Government Press Srinagar during a visit.

On the occasion the Commissioner/ Secretary gave a patient hearing to the employees and assured them of redressal of all genuine grievances especially re-organization and regularization of Casual Labours as per rules.

During his visit he also inspected newly renovated Office-cum-Store Block. He directed the concerned General Manager to gear-up pace of work.

