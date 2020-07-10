Committee constituted to implement NBM in JK

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a broadband committee for the implementation of National Broadband Mission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, J&K, BVR Subrahmanyam. The committee includes three members including Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, and Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Besides, senior Deputy Director General, J&K, Licensed Service Area (LSA), Department of Telecommunication, J&K as member convener, Chief General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, J&K, Chief General Manager, Bharat Broadband Network Limited, J&K, representative from Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), New Delhi, and representative from Towers and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), New Delhi as special invitees.

The committee will advise either suo-moto or on a request from the governing council or steering committee on the matter relating to the accomplishment of the objectives of the mission concerning the UT.

The committee will facilitate implementation of guidelines issued by the Governing Council or Steering Committee enabling expansion of broadband services for the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

They will address all matters regarding broad band readiness index (BRI), to monitor and evaluate the work of the mission pertaining to the UT.

This committee will meet once quarterly and may call other departments and experts as per its requirements. They will be served by the Information Technology Department.