Committee to fulfill condition imposed by CPFO

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted committee to oversee the fulfillment of condition imposed by the Central Provident Fund Organisation (CPFO) to ensure a smooth and time bound transfer from J&K Employment Provident Fund Act (JKEPFA), 1961.

As per the order, the committee consisting of Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, DrArun Kumar Mehta as chairman, Administrative Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Director General Budgets as members, Labour Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir as member secretary, Director Finance of Labour and Employment Department and FA/CAO, EPFO as members.

The committee was constituted in view of repeal of J&K Employment Provident Fund Act, 1961 and application of the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

According to the GAD order, this committee was constituted to supervise the digitalization, validation, reconciliation, and updation of accounts of J&K Employees Provident Fund member’s upto a cutoff date for digital migration of the Central EPFO System alongwith corpus equivalent to the transferred amount.

The committee will also see completion of Annual Accounts (Balance Sheet) of JK EPF upto the date of transfer for finalization of Assets and Liabilities and submission of the same for audit to Auditor General of Jammu and Kashmir for issue of formal Audit Certificate.