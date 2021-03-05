Community awareness programme for sheep breeders held at Budgam

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today said that Sheep breeding along with other Agricultural allied activities has vast potential for generating large scale self employment.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a daylong Community awareness programme for sheep breeders at Sheikh-ul-Alam hall, here.

Speaking at the event, the DC praised District Sheep Husbandry Office for conducting this kind of workshop and said that the Government jobs are limited and shall be the endeavor of youth to initiate self employment driven activities which include sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture, floriculture, Handloom, Handicrafts and sheep breeding etc.

He said, time and energy invested in these sectors shall definitely yield desired results and hard work bears fruit. He also said that to double the farmers income, the Government of India has initiated many schemes which should be availed by the public of the district.

The DDC urged upon DSHO to make use of modern technology so that youth is attracted and retained in activities like sheep breeding and Agricultural allied activities. He said todays youth should be Job providers, rather than Government job seekers.

He also urged upon youth to come forward and actively participate in these activities for which all necessary support and handholding shall be provided by the District Administration.

On the occasion, the DDC also distributed medical kits among beneficiaries for maintaining good health in sheeps.

Earlier, BVO Beerwah Faisal Ahmad conducted a detailed training session through PowerPoint presentation. It was revealed in the workshop that 45 different sheep breeding units and 115 ramps have been set up in the district.

The DSHO Budgam said that the need of an hour is to inculcate working culture and sheep breeding has enormous scope for providing self sufficiency, reiterated.

Among others, the workshop was attended by DSHO, BVOs and a huge gathering of sheep breeders and budding entrepreneurs.