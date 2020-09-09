Companies to hold AGMs: ROC J&K, Ladakh extends time upto 3 months

Officiating Registrar of Companies J&K and Ladakh Haamid Bukhari has extended period upto three months for companies to hold their annual general meetings other than First AGM for the financial year that ended on 31 March, 2020.

According to order, in compliance to the directives of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Registrar has exercised special powers vested in him under Companies Act, 2013 to give an extension upto three months for special reasons.

The companies within the jurisdiction of UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh no longer require to file individual applications for seeking extensions.

“The decision has been taken based on the representations received from companies, Industry bodies and professional institutions pointing out the difficulties to hold AGMs for the financial year that ended on 31st March, 2020 due to COVID 19 pandemic.”

It is pertinent to mention that field offices (ROCs) of Ministry of Corporate Affairs had been notified as offices rendering essential services during the COVID 19 lockdown.