Srinagar,
September 8, 2020

Complete WB funded project on time: Dwivedi

Srinagar,
September 8, 2020

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, M K Dwivedi, today visited Government Silk Factory at Rajbagh and took stock of various ongoing works being executed there under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

Commissioner Secretary had a detailed assessment of all development works being done in the factory under JTFRP and directed the concerned officials to speed up the pace of the works so that the project is completed in the shortest possible time.

Reviewing working of the factory, Commissioner Secretary stressed upon the need for increasing the visibility of the products being manufactured by JKI especially Wool, Silk and Joinery items.

