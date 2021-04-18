Comprehensive Mansar Development Plan to become a role model: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation/Development Plan will give a major uplift to the socio-economic development of Mansar and will become a role model of development.

He made these remarks during his visit to Mansar, where he, in presence of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan and Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez kickstarted VIP Parking upgradation work and also inspected the floating jetty which are both sub- components of prestigious Comprehensive Mansar Lake Rejuvenation/Development Plan.

He said that prestigious project will become a role model of development and will open more avenues for holistic development of the area, besides generating more employment opportunities for locals.

The Union Minister said that this project is a breakthrough in development of tourism in the region. He pointed out that Udhampur is possibly the only district in the country which has on the lines on Namami Ganga and Ganga cleaning project, received two similar rejuvenation and renovation projects, one for River Devika and the other being for Mansar Lake. As the first phase of the project is initiated, he advocated the local people to reap benefits from it.

MoS during his speech said that the coming days will witness huge development in Mansar and will emerge as the most sought after tourist place, with easy access and availability of the basic requirements ideally desired at a tourist spot.

Addressing the elected representatives of PRIs who were also present on the occasion, Union Minister appealed them to be proactive and work in close coordination with local administration and prioritise works catering to the aspirations of the people adding that the government will only play the role of a facilitator.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan while speaking on the occasion said that Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation/Development Plan after its implementation will usher in a phase of great development in the area and will be happening place of numerous activities.

He said that the government’s sustained efforts aim to bring Mansar on World tourism map and make it an iconic place.

He said that the project once completed shall provide a big boost towards increase in the number of tourists/pilgrims. He said that Mansar is in the close vicinity of Katra, Holy City of Mata Vaishno Devi where Pilgrims from all parts of the country and abroad visit on yearly basis and will draw tourists from there.

Mansar is of immense importance from Pilgrimage as well Heritage point of view besides being the most scenic attraction due to vast Mansar Lake and its wildlife sanctuary and flora & fauna.

He said that coming days will see a palpable change in terms of progress and development not only in tourism sector but in other sectors like Handicrafts, Culture. He said that the project will stimulate new economic activity in a sustained manner thus maximising benefits for conservation of this natural heritage and local communities as a whole.