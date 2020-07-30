Concurrent Audit teams constituted

Finance Department today constituted Concurrent Audit Teams in each district to monitor implementation of languishing projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the creation of the concurrent audit team in each district under the overall control and supervision of the District Development Commissioners with the following composition including Additional District Development Commissioner as chairman, district statistics and evaluation officer, assistant engineer each from PWD/PHE/PDD, accounts officer, audit and inspection and two junior engineers each from PWD/PHE/PDD as members.