Construction of Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar HEP in Kishtwar | DDC reviews progress on execution, land acquisition

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma today reviewed the progress on the land acquisition and execution of works in Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar Hydro electric power project here at a meeting of concerned functionaries.

In the meeting thread bare discussions was held regarding the vacation of the temporary sheds of PAFs on the forest land at Dangduru, removal of cattle sheds on the right bank of the river at Kraipakhnoo, Dangduru, vacation of the locked houses near the HRT portal in village Kwar Tangi, early completion of suspension bridge at Tundar Nallah, early payment of the compensation of fruit bearing and Non fruit bearing trees at Dam site areas, payment of re-assessments etc.

Passing a slew of directions in this regard , the DDC asked the concerned collectors to resolve all the issues in the acquisition process on immediate basis. He stressed on resolving the bottlenecks hampering the work of the projects.

He further directed Revenue Department to coordinate with the CVPP authorities in the acquisition of additional 3 hectares of forest land at Kwar. The CGM Pakal Dul was asked for the early completion of the suspension bridge over Tundar Nallah at Dachhan to mitigate the problem faced by daily commuters. He further impressed upon ACR Kishtwar for early completion of the land acquired process for Kiru HEP to facilitate smooth execution of the project.

Moreover he also asked the GMs of Pakkal Dul, Kiru and Kwar HEPs to give local youths preference in the employment based on their skills and educational qualifications.