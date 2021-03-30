Contractors aghast over pending Bills at end of Financial year

Questioning the government’s announcement to open the doors of construction and development in the valley, contractors said that the pending liabilities were not paid even at the end of the financial year.

According to a statement issued here, while addressing a press conference at his office in Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Dar, general secretary of the Central Contractors Coordination Committee expressed anguish and said that the government had forgotten contractors even at the end of the financial year after the budget.

He added that at first Government expressed silence in the budget on the payment of dues and now at the end of the financial year the same approach was adopted”.

Dar said that even during COVID19 period, contractors risked their lives to carry out emergency work, but the government forgot about them.

He also mentioned that former advisor KK Sharma had asked all the chief engineers for a list and details of general liabilities, however, it is learned that few chief engineers saw only macadamization and nothing else on the ground.

Dar said that while Rs 900 crore was reportedly released on macadimization, others were forgotten.

He claimed that in fact it seems that the former engineers hatched a conspiracy and kept a close eye on macadimization and forgot about the small contractors.

“General Secretary of the JKCCCC, who is also the co-chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance, said that the engineers who have done injustice with small contractors would be exposed,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Dar also expressed concern over the unavailability of construction materials and the alarming increase in its price adding that the ban on mining should be lifted immediately. He said that due to non-availability of materials, construction of residential houses by the common poor has become a dream while work on government projects has slowed down.

“He said that servers of all the Govt treasures are down from last couple of days even as March 30was cut off time for submitting bills. Dar said that they fear that upto 50 percent amount has either lapsed or diverted from valley,” it said. Secretary JKCCCC Arshid Ahmed Dar, senior leaders Umer Javid and Ishfaq Khan were also present in the press conference.