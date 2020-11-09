Course trains youth in fruit, vegetable processing

About 30 youth from various districts of Kashmir are being trained in Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables at Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Canning Centre, Lalmandi aimed to make them able to earn their livelihood by way of establishing low cost preservation units. They are being trained in the art of fruit and vegetable processing like tomato puree, apple jam, apple juice, apple chutney, various jams, jellies, squashes, pickles etc.

Director Horticulture, Kashmir today visited the Centre and interacted with the trainees and highlighted the importance of art of preservation in the Horticulture sector. The candidates put forth the demand for enhancing stipend and providing for accommodation facilities in Srinagar District. Director Horticulture assured them of every possible support and instructed Chief Canning Instructor, Kashmir for arranging exposure visits to some good processing units and proper guidance to the trainees for establishing their units. He also instructed to start more short and long term training courses so that the unemployed youth are being trained and opportunities of self-employment are created. He also advised to arrange proper heating facilities for the trainees during the winter months.

Later, the Director inspected other offices of Horticulture Department located at Lalmandi and instructed all officers/officials to remain punctual, dedicated & honest in performing the Government duties.