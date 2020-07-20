Covid Impact | IndiGo to axe 10% of its workforce

The Covid-19-induced economic turbulence has led airline major IndiGo to decide to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce.

According to Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo, the company, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, will require to bid “a painful adieu” to 10 per cent of its around 27,000-strong workforce.

“It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure. This is indeed a very unfortunate turn of events from the optimistic growth trajectory we had carved out for ourselves just six months ago; but this pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our best laid plans.

“To help the impacted employees’ tide over the uncertainties emanating from this decision, IndiGo has created a ‘6E Care package’.”

Dutta said the current pandemic has impacted many industries around the world, amongst which aviation has been one of the sectors that has been impacted the hardest. “Even now, IndiGo is flying only a small percentage of its full fleet of 250 airplanes,” he said.