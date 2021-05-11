covid impact| Waiting periods go up for e-commerce deliveries

Waiting period for receiving essential items like grocery via e-commerce has gone up by as much as a week amid the second wave of the pandemic, as digital platforms struggle to balance larger order volumes and ensure safety of their workforce, according to industry executives.

As the country reels through the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, various state governments have announced lockdowns to curb the spread of the infection. Most states have allowed delivery of only essentials like grocery and medicines via e-commerce.

A note on BigBasket’s app said, “Due to COVID-19-related restrictions on movement in the city by local administration, your deliveries might get delayed… We are facing significant demand. We are distributing tokens to help you place an order.”

The company declined to respond to a detailed questionnaire on the challenges being faced.

Amazon’s Fresh service, which promises delivery in 2 hours, also shows availability only after a day in Delhi.