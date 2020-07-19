COVID19, a challenging time: JKBOA | J&K Bank staff worried over rising COVID19 cases in branches

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers’ Association (JKBOA) has expressed its concern over rising cases of coronavirus in branches of the J&K Bank on daily basis.

A statement issued by JKBOA Jammu unit said that in this regard a meeting was chaired by its president Anil Kumar Sharma at Union office Jammu to discuss various issues related to unlock-down.

“A number of concerns were raised with regard to increasing footfall in branches of the bank with every passing day viz-a-viz growing COVID-19 cases,” said President JKBOA Jammu unit in the statement.

“As is evident, banking system plays a pivotal role in lives of individual masses as well as system running the economy and to run the show, we request the general public to visit the branches only in case of urgency, visit with proper masks, follow social distancing norms among other issued guidelines,” Sharma said.

“Our work force is working like a true warrior and has not missed a single opportunity to serve our society in these difficult times,” he added.

“We, at JK Bank, start our day with the commitment that not a single customer who enters our branch premises is returned without being attended and addressed.”

“For want of procedural compliances we can be late but it is not never. We are committed to the flagship programme of Atam Nirbhar Bharat announced by the Prime Minister and also the different Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) programs rolled over by Govt. of India and the Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and to provide uninterrupted services the cooperation of all stake holders of society is solicited during these critical times.”

“All the digital channels mPay, eBank, Mobile Banking, Debt Card, Credit Card, RuPay Card are available 24X7 as per the convenience. We will appreciate that our customer be always addressed as JK BANK CUSTOMER and not the COVID CARRIER. The safety & security of our customers is the top priority,” said Sharma in the statement.

“JKBOA Jammu is worried and concerned with regard to the health of our colleagues working in the present odd circumstances. We request all to follow all the guidelines announced vide various Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) religiously.”

“The Bank has also issued various circulars with regard to SOPs and we appeal to all our colleagues to follow these circulars and the guidelines issued by the MHA Govt. of India, the UT Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir and the respective District Administrations without falling to any kind of rumors in the market. The Battle with the Covid is a long time war and we have to learn and adopt the art of living with it.”

The statement said that the union members discussed in length the related issues and other security concerns of their staff viz-a-viz customer service during the COVID 19 period with the CMD of J&K bank.

“The members were assured by the CMD of J&K bank that bank recognises the efforts put in by its employees during this testing times and it holds utmost concerns for the security of each of its employee,” said Sharma.