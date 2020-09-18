COVID19 adversely impacted media industry: Govt

COVID-19 in India has adversely impacted the media and entertainment industry and as per a report by a firm, it is estimated that the Pandemic would decrease this industry’s revenue by 16 per cent, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said as per CRISIL report it is estimated that COVID-19 pandemic would decrease Indian media and entertainment industry’s revenue by 16 per cent.

Responding to another question, he said the government has launched a fortnightly magazine titled ‘New India Samachar’ enumerating the people centric schemes of the government in order to reinforce the message disseminated through different media.

The first issue of the magazine was released for the fortnight 15-31 August, Javadekar said.