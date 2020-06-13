Covid19 intervention | Young entrepreneur manufactures Foot Operated Sanitizer Dispenser

A young Kashmir entrepreneur sensing urgency to intervene amid Covid19 pandemic is manufacturing Foot Operated Sanitizer Dispensers which are selling like hot cakes as demand for such products has surged in the months.

The 30-year-old Iqram Ali Shafiee has till date installed more than 500 Foot Operated Sanitizers at multiple locations in Srinagar and other districts as this product has is contactless with adjustable bottle holder and is foot operated which eliminates all issues of cross-contamination.

“As Covid19 struck us in ending March, I got restive about the situation which we were in and instead of sitting at home, i got permission from Director Industries, General Manager DIC, Srinagar and MD SIDCO to start this innovative product which we designed and launched in the market in a record time,” said Iqram, who is proprietor, Real Tech manufacturing company based at Khonmoh Industrial Estate.

Foot Operated Sanitizer Dispensers (FOSDs) are most sought after products in hospitals, banks, shops, malls, stores, educational institutions , government and private establishments, where these are placed at the outset for everyone to use by putting their foot on the pedal which pushes the bottle to drip out sanitizer on the hands at the top at arms’ length.

FOSDs are hands free activation and light weight as mild steel has been used with height adjustment to fit the bottles of any size. These, according to Iqram could be moved to any place and anywhere in all kinds of rugged environment.

Apart from FOSD, Iqram’s unit is the first manufacturing company which is into orthopedic rehabilitation aids and equipments and he could be reached at 8715000301.