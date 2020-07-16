COVID19 | Proposal to close 4 PSUs, privatisation of J&K Cements put on hold

The proposal to close the J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP), J&K Minerals Limited and J&K Industries Limited and privatisation of J&K Cements Limited has been put on hold due to COVID19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was in the month of January this year that Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, Bipul Pathak issued communication quoting direction of Lt Governor that the Small Industries Development Corporations (SIDCO) should manage all the industrial estates in the Union Territory to promote large, medium and small scale industries.

It was advised that the SICOP should be closed and all the Industrial Estates presently managed by the SICOP should be transferred to SIDCO.

However, the officials told Greater Kashmir that this decision (to merge SICOP) is being reviewed because SICOP is associated with 2700 small scale and micro level industrial units in the Union Territory.

“The final decision has not been taken whether to merge or let the SICOP continue to function,” said the official, adding “The matter is under consideration.”

The officer said that “In last four-five years, the Government has purchased items worth Rs 350 crore through SICOP across Jammu and Kashmir.”

The proposal for merger or closure of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporations was based on argument to reduce the wasteful expenditure being incurred by the Industries and Commerce Department.

“J&K Minerals and mineral sites being managed by it, be auctioned as per norms, J&K Cement Ltd should be privatized after assessment of its assets in a transparent manner,” read the order.

Similarly, the J&K Industries Ltd was advised to be closed and the industrial units run by it should be privatized/auctioned, whereas J&K Handicraft (S&E) Corporation should be merged with J&K State Handloom Development Corporation.

“Industries and Commerce Department should devise a detailed roadmap with defined timelines for closure, privatization, merger of the Corporations and PSU,” according to the official.

It was said that a detailed assessment of the assets of the Corporation should be closed and made for their disposal under rules.

“A comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of the staff of the Corporations to be closed or merged should be also worked out by the department,” said the official quoting the order.

“Around 2700 small and micro level industrial units are linked with the SICOP who supply material to the different departments through us. The government has reserved 23 items which are only being supplied by the SICOP,” said Managing Director, SICOP Atul Sharma.

Even as there were clear directions to complete the closure and merger plan in two months period, the Covid19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir delayed the decisions on ground even though there has been merger of Handicraft and Handloom departments which was approved in March this year.