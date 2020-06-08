COVID19 quarantine: Hoteliers demand rent finalisation

A delegation of hoteliers led by Abdul Wahid Malik, President KHAROF and Javid Burza, immediate past president today held an detailed interaction with the office bearers of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry regarding the problems being faced by hotel industry especially those engaged by the government for COVID operations.

A statement by Farooq Amin, Secretary General, said members stated that even though properties have been taken over from the 18th of March, 2020 onwards, the government, despite several requests, has not even finalized the room rates so far.

“Resultantly, the hoteliers have been left with huge debts on account of the operational costs during this period as most of the Hotels were shut and fresh investments were made to make them operational. Now, taking advantage of the distress, bills and rates were being negotiated with individual hoteliers.”

Senior Vice President KCC&I Nasir Hamid Khan apprised the delegation about the efforts made by the Kashmir Chamber for raising this issue.

He informed the members that the Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority ShahidChoudhary in the meeting held on the 13th of May, 2020 had assured that to avoid any disparity the rates would be finalized in consultation with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The issue has also been raised with Baseer A Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor.”