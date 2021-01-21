Credit flow under Aatma Nirbar Bharat Abhiyaan reviewed | CS directs banks to improve lending to housing, priority sectors

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam (IAS) today commended the banks for their performance under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Back to Village Programme and various other initiatives taken by the Central and UT Government. He appreciated the services rendered by the banks to the people during the challenging times and stated that the banks have to be the partners with Government in the process of economic development of J&K.

Chief Secretary made these remarks while chairing the 2nd Meeting of J&K Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee (UTLBC) meeting held today. The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner (Finance) Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS), Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta (IAS), Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry / Agriculture Production, Navin Kumar Chowdhary (IAS), Director, DFS, MoF (GoI) A K Dogra, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Kamal P. Patnaik, CGM NABARD, R K Srivastava, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, SanjeevVerma, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts. Other senior functionaries of the Government, RBI, NABARD, line departments, Banks, LDMs, Insurance companies, BSNL were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Chairman & MD, J&K Bank (Convenor, UTLBC J&K) R K Chhibber apprised that the Banks in UT of J&K have disbursed an amount of Rs 22,472.17 Cr to 8,94,866 beneficiaries upto 31st December, 2020, thereby achieving 50.35 pc in financial terms and 58.18 pc in physical terms of the target fixed under Annual Credit Plan 2020-21. Under the major four Government Sponsored Schemes (GSS), viz. NRLM, PMEGP, NULM and SC/ST/OBC Schemes, it was informed that an amount of Rs.376.71 Cr has been disbursed by banks in favour of 13,536 beneficiaries. Regarding 100% saturation of farmers under KCC Scheme, it was observed that banks in UT of J&K have issued 9.78 lac KCCs to farmers in J&K, which include 8.86 lac issued to Agricultural farmers and 0.92 lac KCCs to the farmers associated with Animal Husbandry and Fisheries activities with a total financial outlay of Rs 5900 Cr.

Chief Secretary advised banks to ensure 100% saturation of farmers under KCC Scheme including those associated with allied agricultural activities, viz. Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, Fisheries, etc. He stressed upon the banks to ensure that all pending KCC applications (both under Agriculture as well as Animal Husbandry/Fisheries) are disposed off by the end of Current Financial Year. Regarding performance under various sectors, the Chief Secretary J&K advised the banks to lay special focus on Agriculture, MSMEs and Housing Sectors and ensure achievement of allocated target under Annual Credit Plan 2020-21. The Schemes like PradhanMantriAwasYojana (PMAY), Stand-up India, where loans uptoRs 1.00 Crore are provided to women & SC/ST entrepreneurs, need to be pushed on a mission mode the Chief Secretary added. He further emphasized the need for wider publicity of PMAY so that people of J&K UT can avail the benefit of interest subsidy. Chief Secretary instructed banks to cover all eligible cases under PM SVANidhiYojana (Street Vendors Scheme) – one of the flagship programs of GoI under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, including 6000 more cases expected to be sponsored by the concerned sponsoring agencies, by the end of CFY (2020-21). He also stressed upon the need to substantially increase issuance of indigenous RuPay Debit Cards to fulfill the Government of India vision to take every Indian towards a “less cash” society.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary lauded the role played by J&K Bank during the UT Government’s Back to Village Program besides appreciating the efforts of SBI in having improved its performance under lending to Priority Sector. HDFC Bank and ICICI Banks were advised to scale up their performance in J&K.