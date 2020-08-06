CS reviews progress under Atmanirbar Bharat Abhiyan

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, in a marathon meeting today, reviewed the steps taken and progress being made under various verticals of Atmanirbar Bharat Abhiyan, by the eight Task Forces created for the purpose.

The Task Force on Investment, Industrial Revival and Growth informed that the District Mineral Officers have been directed to use District Mineral Fund for supplementing the medical testing and screening, whereas, the MSMEs are being pursued to get registered on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and Treds portal. Further, under ‘vocal for local global outreach program’, products like JK handicrafts/handlooms, silk, Pashmina, Basohli paintings, carpets, etc. have been identified to be promoted through design interventions, raw material support, common facility centres and marketing support.

Chief Secretary directed the Task Force to fix monitorable targets and fast track the disbursement of financial assistance under existing Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme and collateral/ guarantee free loans for business including MSMEs.

The Task Force on Bank, Finance, Credit Revival and Growth informed that interest subvention and prompt repayment incentives on crop loans as well as that of dairy cooperatives have been extended, whereas, the special credit facility for street vendors with an initial working capital of upto Rs. 10,000 has been launched. Chief Secretary asked the Task Force to identify certain Public Sector Enterprises which can be privatized.

The Task Force on Reforms for Growth informed that ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme has been rolled out and its nation-wide portability with be ensured in near future. Regarding ‘Ease of doing Business’ reforms, it was mentioned that 14 out of 18 parameters have been achieved and work on remaining is under progress.

The Task Force on Improving Health Systems informed that ‘e-Sanjeevani tele-consultation’ services will be introduced in 7 hubs & 300 spokes. In terms of capacity building of healthcare personnel, 34,083 workers were trained on DIKSHA platform for effective COVID response. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to open 1,068 health and wellness centres to provide Primary Health Care at grassroots level, besides, laboratory networks are being strengthened in 2 provincial and 13 district level hospitals. Additionally, for ‘infectious disease blocks’ are also being established at 2 GMCs, 5 Associate Hospitals and 13 District Hospitals.

Chief Secretary asked the Task Force on Welfare of the Poor including Migrants and Destitutes to take up construction of units for affordable rental complex for urban poor under PMAY. It was mentioned that distribution of rice and pulses to 71.4 lakh souls and 16.4 lakh souls, respectively, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and disbursement of ex-gratia of Rs. 1000 each to 1.45 lakh poor senior citizens, widows and Divyangs, under PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, have been achieved. Moreover, Rs. 63.60 crores has been disbursed to 1.56 lakh registered BOC workers in 3 instalments of Rs. 1000 each, whereas, Rs. 4.53 crore was disbursed to 3,022 Self Help Groups under JK Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Task Force on Enhancing Technology and Quality of Education informed that for increasing use of ‘e-Paathshala’, it is being targeted to provide 6 lakh tablets for students from class 6th to 12th and 1.25 lakh tablets for teachers. Under ‘PM e-Vidya programme’ radio sets are being targeted to be provided in every Panchayat, whereas, under ‘Manodarpan’ district counselling resource centres will be established in each district.

The Task Force on Farmers and Fishermen Welfare informed that 100% saturation has been achieved in issuance of Kisan Credit Cards, and efforts are afoot to get the local fruits and vegetables included under ‘TOTAL Operation Green’ for extending the assistance of 50% subsidy on storage and transportation of agro products to the stakeholders.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Health & Medical Education, Housing & Urban Development, School Education, Agriculture Production & Farmers’ Welfare, Power Development, Industries & Commerce, Labour & Employment and Planning Development & Monitoring participated in the meeting.