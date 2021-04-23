Customer footfall drops in markets

With surge in COVID-19 related cases, the footfall in Kashmir markets, public places has come down significantly even as congregational Friday prayers recorded less attendance (today).

Reports from across Kashmir suggest that there are less public gatherings and footfall at other busy places is coming down with each passing day.

Kashmir, like other parts of the country, is witnessing a manifold increase in COVID-19 cases with every passing day. Even as people prefer to remain indoors, police and civil administration in all parts of Kashmir were seen urging the people to follow SOPs so that virus is stopped from any further spread. Officials said that pamphlets containing important information / Dos and DON’Ts regarding prevention and management of Covid-19 were distributed among the general public at scores of places in Kashmir on Friday.

“Magistrates of all districts have devised a mechanism to implement 50 percent opening and it has been done in consultation with local market associations,” a senior Government official told Greater Kashmir.

“The people too are cooperating in these hard and testing times,” the official said, adding that there are only few violations of SOPs as compared to last year.