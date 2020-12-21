'Customized packaging to boost global export of Kashmir handicrafts'

In a first, the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Mumbai, in collaboration with Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, Monday conducted a workshop with craft entrepreneurs on customized packaging to boost global exports of famed handicrafts and handloom products from the Kashmir valley.

The workshop laid emphasis on standard packaging of various Kashmir-based craft products like Pashmina and Kani Shawls, Papier Mache, Walnut Wood Carving, Carpets, Sozni, Crewel and Chain-Stitch embroidery for value addition and stimulation of customer interest in the national and international markets.

Director, Ministry of Commerce, Praveen Kumar, Director, IIP Mumbai, Tanweer Alam, Director, Industries, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam, Director, IICT, Zubair Ahmad, Director, NIFT, Javed Wani, President, FCIK, Shahid Kamili, besides representatives from PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development Organization, exporters and artisans associated with handicrafts sector were present on the occasion.

Ticking presentation and brand promotion as central to the export of hand-made products, Director IIP made a detailed presentation on various aspects of packaging with special focus on standards, specifications and destinations. He also provided detailed insight into innovation and aesthetic value in packaging which shall go a long way in brand building of exquisite hand-made products from Kashmir and also agriculture and horticulture sector to boost global sales. “For compatibility of products in the international markets, aesthetic aspects to stimulate customer interest and safety of product to avoid wear and tear and cost effectiveness are critical to stylized packaging,” he added.

While providing an overview of the packaging industry, Mr Alam said the global packaging market was valued at $975 billion for 2019-20 with annual growth rate of 4-5% while Asia alone is predicted to represent over 40% of global demand. He added that the export of packing material from India was to the tune of $843.8 million in 2018-19, witnessing a growth of 14.1%.

Highlighting the importance of packaging in branding of products, Praveen Kumar, in his address, said the business stakeholders are free to approach IIP Mumbai directly or through UT administration for getting customized packaging for their unique range of products. He said the Union Government will impart training on changing trends in fashionable packaging to resource persons who would act as master trainers to provide packaging knowledge to young and upcoming entrepreneurs.

Director Handicrafts said that the department is actively supporting and handholding the craft entrepreneurs to facilitate customized packaging of different materials for various kinds of handicrafts and handloom products. He said the primary objective of the workshop was to acquaint the stockholders with innovative methods of packaging and help improve marketability of traditional crafts like Kani& Pashmina shawls, Carpets, and Papier Mache products. This, he said will go a long way in enhancing the products’ saleability and appeal, both in domestic and international markets.

President, FCIK, raised the issues faced by the exporters in international markets due to poor packaging and stressed on the standardization of guidelines for packaging of products in handicrafts, agriculture and horticulture sector.

IIP Mumbai is a specialized institution playing a vital role in developing innovative and aesthetic packaging that provides extended shelf-life, better safety standards, specifications and appeal in the targeted markets.