Datsun redi-GO launched in Srinagar

HK Nissan has unveiled new redi-GO in its showroom located at Athwajan Byepass in Srinagar at a starting price tag of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

According to a statement, the new redi-GO brings a heavy update to the exterior styling and adds new features to bring it up to date in terms of design and features. It now comes with things like L-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRL), sleek headlamps with silver accents, LED fog lamps, 14-inch wheels with a dual-tone wheel cover, LED tail-lamps, and updated door trim with fabric.

Director HK Group Umar Yaqoob Mir and Director, HK Nissan Srinagar, said, “With the new Datsun redi-GO, Datsun India has introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility.”

The new Datsun redi-GO comes with an impressive 187mm ground clearance and, as per the company, class-leading rear knee room comfort which is equivalent to a compact sedan. The new redi-GO is also offer a best-in-class approach and departure angle for a confident driving experience on Indian roads, Said” Mr. Irshad Ahmad, Manager Sales & Marketing.

Operations Head, Tehmid Qureshi Said,” On the safety front, the redi-GO will come with rear seat belts with a retractive function, dual airbags and a rearview camera for parking. Datsun has launched the redi-GO in six variants. These include four variants for the 800cc engine-powered model which gets a manual transmission, namely – D, A, T, and T (O). Then, there are two variants for the 1000cc engine powered model which gets a choice of either a manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.

Khalid Mustafa, Manager IT & Operations, said, “Its tough time of pandemic all over world – customers can opt for online booking and use 360 degree visual experience on Datsun India website by sitting at home. For offline bookings, customers can approach us by prior appointments only and by following WHO guidelines during visit to showroom.