Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 12:56 AM

DC Anantnag calls for efficient marketing of Mushk Budji Rice

Photo by J&K Information Department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. PiyushSingla today directed for effective marketing of MushkBudji variety of rice besides integrating the MushkBudji FPO with e-Commerce platforms.

Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed for production of mushroom cultures at local level and generating awareness among the prospective entrepreneurs about the economic potential of mushroom cultivation.

The DC also passed directions to the concerned to explore modalities for profitable utilisation of walnut industry byproducts viz hulls and shells.

He directed for cent percent saturation of PM KISAN and KCC schemes besides working on Drip Irrigation and other water conservation techniques.

Earlier, the Chief Agriculture Officer, DrWaseem informed the meeting about the functioning and achievements of the sector in the district.

It was given out that more than 90,000 beneficiaries have received installments under the PM KISAN scheme while as under KCC scheme 94 percent saturation has been achieved.

The CPO, GM DIC, CHO, CAHO, DSHO, LDM and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

