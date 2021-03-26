DC Bandipora chairs DLRC/DCC meet

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad , who is also Chairman of DLRC today, presided over District Level Review Committee/ District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting here.

Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad , Managers of Banks operating in Bandipora and other senior officers of district were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed on creating mass awareness among people about various schemes that act as hand holding for the people to establish their own income generating units.

He instructed that line departments shall take on board all concerned banks while accepting and sponsoring the cases for earlier approval and prior to sponsoring all departments shall carry out thorough scrutiny and status of the cases as per mandatory parameters.

The chairman while observing the performances of the previous quarter emphasized that more push is required on the priority lending sector particularly for the key sectors of agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, handloom and education.

He stressed that under performing banks shall take effective measures in enhancing the lending capital. He also instructed all line departments to review and revisit rejected cases, so that these are re-sponsored if found viable.

The chairman directed all concerned to ensure achieving cent percent financial inclusion, besides arranging mega awareness camps on financial literacy.

Earlier Lead District Manager, Mehrajud Din Naqash gave a brief presentation highlighting the performance of the banks in different sectors.

He said all banks operating in the district have extended credit aggregating to an amount of Rs 240.53 crores under Priority Sector and Rs 139.84 crores under Non- Priority sector aggregating to total credit of Rs.380.37 crores against the yearly target of Rs 923.50 Crores thereby registering an achievement of 30 percent in Priority sector, 128 percent in Non-Priority sector showing an achievement of 41 percent in total Annual Credit Plan up to 31st December, 2020.

Lead District Manager also informed that J & K Bank alone has disbursed Rs.178.65 crores under priority sector and 130.79 crores under Non priority sector aggregating to total credit of Rs. 309.44 Crores against the yearly target of 461.76 crores showing an achievement of 67 percent.

Besides reviewing the performance of Banks & Govt. departments under various Schemes, the Chairman directed for speedy disposal of Govt. Sponsored cases. Earlier Director JKBRSETI Manzoor Ul Hussain Hamdani apprised the forum that Four Training Programmes were conducted consisting of 80 candidates during the last quarter.

He said since the inception till 31st December 2020, JKBRSETI Bandipora has trained 4839 candidates out of which 4082 candidates have been settled so far. On the performance and after analyzing the MIS of RSETIs monitored by NACER at National Level, JKBRSETI Bandipora has been awarded Double ‘A’ (AA) Grade for the Financial Year 2019-20 which is the highest grading of RSETIs.