DC Bandipora directs banks to cater areas roaster wise

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Ravinder Kumar Monday directed all the Banks operating in the district to frame a roaster for catchments areas to avoid large crowds in banks.

The DC issued the orders after repeated complaints about the rush of people outside bank branches and violation of SOP’s and social distancing norms adding that it has potential to further aggravate the spread of corona virus and thus jeopardizes the safety and lives of general public.

The DC, who is also the Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority directed Branch heads of various banks to mandatorily frame roaster for feeding or catchment areas for customers, especially for Pensioners, etc. to avoid large crowds.

He asked them to make adequate arrangements for hand wash facility at entry point and also keep available sanitizers on all service counters.

The DC asked the bank authorities to provide bank services only to customers wearing masks and make adequate arrangement of chairs, etc. for facilitating the customers waiting in queues along with ensuring of social distancing norms.

He warned of strict action against branch heads for violation of the instructions under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Disease Act & IPC besides closure of the Branches.