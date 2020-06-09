DC Baramulla meets traders, transporters

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo today convened a meeting of the representatives of various trade associations and transporters at Sopore to discuss various measures pertaining to lockdown relaxation in the district.

On the occasion, threadbare discussions were held wherein various measures were thoroughly discussed to give relaxation in lockdown vis-a-vis minimizing the risk of infection.

The DC informed that district Baramulla has been declared as red zone keeping in view the present situation, so a proper mechanism has to be formulated to combat the pandemic.

He said, administration has decided that 50 per cent of the traders will be allowed to open their shops on rotational basis for limited time while as no shop shall be opened on Sunday

The DC stressed for strict implementation of the safety measures and advisories of health department including use of masks, sanitizer, social distance and fumigation and warned that any kind of violation shall be viewed seriously.

Dr Itoo said that SRTC buses will ply on notified routes in the first stage and further relaxations shall be announced according to the improvement.

He also fixed the timings for opening of establishments of wholesalers, retailers, bakers and butchers and added that restaurants and hotels will work on order basis with home delivery, while as barber shops will work on condition to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit.