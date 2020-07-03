DC Budgam chairs 71th bankers DLRC/ DCC meeting

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza who is also Chairperson DLRC/ DCC today presided over 71th District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting here.

Lead District Manager Budgam, Miyan Farhat Manzoor presented the overall performance of all banks and line departments of the district for ending quarter March 2020.

It was given out in the meeting that banking sector has conducted BLBC meetings in all seventeen blocks, wherein representatives of all banks and departments discussed, and reviewed sponsoring of cases under various schemes launched by the government.

Regarding RSETI, it was informed that 19 awareness financial literacy camps were held across the district during ending quarter March 2019-20. The Chairperson while observing the performance and progress emphasized on priority sector lending particularly under key sectors of agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, handloom, education and stressed on underperforming banks to do more in lending.

He instructed that since Government has eased some of the lockdown restrictions related to COVID-19 Pandemic, the Line departments shall coordinate with banks more effectively for better performances, simultaneously creating massive awareness and enhancement of sponsoring of cases particularly under priority sector.

The Chairperson also stressed on reconciliation between banks and line departments in addition he laid emphasis on speedy disposal of pending cases and instructed line departments to review and revisit rejected cases so that these cases are again re-sponsored if found viable.

Among others, the meeting was attended by GM DIC, Dr. Mohd Ashraf, Lead District Manager, Miyan Farhat Manzoor, Director RSETI, Budgam Tahira Parveen, CPO, CMO, DIO, Convener, DDM NABARD, officers of line departments and representative of banks operating in the district.