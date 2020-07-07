DC Budgam chairs bankers meeting

The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, who is also Chairman of DLRC Budgam today, presided over 71th District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting at New Conference Hall Budgam.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by GM DIC, Dr. Mohd Ashraf, Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi Zonal Head J&K Bank, Miyan Farhat Manzoor Convener DLRC/DCC Lead District Manager, Director RSETI, Budgam, DDM NABARD, officers of line departments and representative of banks operating in the district.

While welcoming the participants, Lead District Manager Budgam Miyan Farhat Manzoor presented the overall performance of all banks and line departments of the district for ending quarter March 2020.

Lead District Manager said that banks up to the ending quarter March 2020, have disbursed an amount of Rs. 1283 crores out of which Rs.779 crores and Rs.504 crores have been disbursed under priority and non-priority sectors respectively.