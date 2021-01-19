DC Pulwama orders merger of KCC and PM-Kisan database

Following surfacing of differences between Kisan Credit Card and PM – Kisan beneficiary database, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today directed for merger of database of KCC holders and PM – Kisan beneficiaries.

An Official Spokesperson said that in view of discrepancies found that against 58,000 KCC accounts only 23,000 KCC account holders are also getting PM – Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits, although the same should be nearly at par.

Similarly based on first level reconciliation, it was found that out of 46,271 PM -Kisan beneficiaries as on date in the district, only 26,000 PM -Kisan beneficiaries are having corresponding KCC accounts.

These findings came out when LDM Pulwama was directed by the DDC to carry out matching analysis of the two separate databases. Accordingly the data analysis refuted the claim of the Agriculture department regarding complete saturation of all Farm Operating families with both flagship schemes.

He added that based on the available data it was logically inferred by District Administration that there is a gap of at least 20,000 farm operating families (FoF’s) to whom PM Kisan benefits can be extended or there is a possibility that the figures of active KCC accounts being reflected by agriculture department are unrealistic.

The Authorities also smell the possibility of multiple accounts being operated by a single beneficiary. In this regard Deputy Commissioner Pulwama has categorically directed Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama to sort out the discrepancies and submit the report within 15 days after an extensive and rigorous exercise by the field staff.