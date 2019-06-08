DC Rajouri reviews progress of languishing projects

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad convened a meeting to review the work on various ongoing languishing projects being executed by PHE, I&FC and Ground Water Department in the district.

According to an official spokesperson, detailed discussions were held on the issues hampering progress on languishing projects which are under execution by different agencies including PHE, I&FC and ground water department.

DDC sought the physical as well as financial progress from the concerned executing agencies of all the languishing projects. He also reviewed the technical sanctioning, administrative approval and tendering progress of several projects.

While taking reviews of the PHE sector, it was informed that there are 61 projects with sanctioned cost Rs 59.87 crore out of which 34 works are in progress and rest are in the tendering phase.

During the meeting, the DC also sought the progress on construction of filtration plant at Atti.

The executive engineer PHE Rajouri informed that there is an issue of land with the owner. It was decided in the meeting that the Assistant Commissioner Revenue will visit the spot and resolve the issue.

Under I&FC there are 13 approved projects with estimated cost of Rs 9.48 crore, out of which three are complete and rest are under different phases of execution. DC directed to complete the rest projects upto October.