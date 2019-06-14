DC reviews implementation of sponsored schemes in Bandipora

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Friday convened a meeting to review the implementation of PradhanMantriShram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), Ayushman Bharat and PM GDISHA schemes.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, District heads of various departments and other senior officials.

According to an official spokesperson, the DC asked the officials to create awareness among the people regarding the schemes so that deserved persons are enrolled in the scheme to avail the benefits.

The meeting discussed threadbare the progress of the registration of beneficiaries and mobilisation of the beneficiaries by the field staff for the successful implementation of different schemes.

Giving details, Mirza said the PMSYM is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for the unorganised workers mostly engaged as home based workers, street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer men, rickshaw pullers, landless labourers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, beedi workers, handloom workers, leather workers, audio- visual workers and similar other occupations whose monthly income is Rs 15,000/ per month or less and belong to the entry age group of 18-40 years.

He said that each subscriber under the PM- SYM scheme shall receive minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years and in case the subscriber dies, the spouse of the beneficiary shall be entitled to receive 50% of the pension received by the beneficiary as family pension.

It was given out that twenty five thousand construction workers are registered with the department of labour and employment and the efforts are on to increase the registration of unorganised workers for the maximum benefit of people.

Reviewing the PMGDISHA, it was informed that till date 8557 beneficiaries has been registered and training has been imparted to 2100 beneficiaries.

Reviewing implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the meeting was informed that out of 93000 target, 43439 beneficiaries have been verified and the verification process will be completed within shortest possible time.