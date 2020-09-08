Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 10:58 PM

DC Shopian, Director HPMC visit fruit mandi Aglar

UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 10:58 PM

District Development Commissioner Shopian, Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin accompanied by Director HPMC, Imam-ud-din today visited mega fruit mandi Aglar to take stock of the pace of ongoing developmental works to make the Mandi functional in a shortest possible time.

During the visit, various issues and initiatives related to Aglar Fruit Mandi were discussed to make it functional at an earliest.

DDC informed that the district Administration is always on the forefront to ensure that fruit growers are benefitted by providing all basic amenities including potable drinking water, electricity, macadamization of approach roads and installation of solar lights, toilets besides other facilities.

He directed Ex Engineer PDD to install 100 KV Transformer. Director HPMC said in close liaison with district Administration our efforts are on to make the Mandi functional and added that under operation green, the farmers of this district (fruit growers) will be benefitted by providing them with all basic facilities.

