DC Shopian for fixation of RBM rates

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin today convened a meeting of officers regarding the fixation of rates of River Bed Materials (RBM) in the district.

The DC said that the purpose for fixation of sale rates of the RBM is to ensure that the public does not suffer because of charging of higher rates from them.

During the meeting officials from Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Department of Fisheries and Pollution Control Board (PCB) raised the issue of disturbance in ecosystem and embankment of water bodies due to extraction, they however urged the concerned that the extraction may be carried without disturbing ecosystem and avoid flood like situation.

The DC stressed on adopting a modern scientific approach for extraction of minerals so that the ecosystem of the river is not affected due to extraction and to make the process sustainable.

The DC directed the concerned to strictly adhere to the rates finalised during the meeting and made it clear that any violation in terms of the sale price of RBM shall be dealt with seriously and strict action as per rules shall be taken against the violators.