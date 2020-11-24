DDC Anantnag chairs DLRCC Meet

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, K K Sidha, who is also Chairman District Level Review Cum Consultative Committee (DLRCC), today, chaired a meeting of the Committee convened to review the performance of banks and line departments for the second quarter ending September 2020 under District Credit Action Plan (DCAP) 2020-21, in DC Office Complex Anantnag.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved in key sectors like Agriculture, Micro and Small Enterprises, KCC, Education Housing, Handloom, Handicrafts, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry, Priority & non-priority sectors.

The LDM (Lead District Manager), Anantnag Mohammad Afaaq while briefing the meeting about the achievements said that an advancement of Rs 1094.27 cr have been made available by various banks during the end of second quarter against a credit target of Rs 3580.52 cr. He said that under Agriculture and allied sectors, an advancement of Rs 505.24 cr, under MSME, Rs 236.64 cr, under Education Rs 4.36 cr, under Housing Rs 27.64 cr, under Non priority sector an advancement of Rs 313.08 cr stand disbursed among the beneficiaries.

Similarly, under KCC scheme, 45132 cases have been sanctioned against 112059 sponsored cases and Rs 78530.55 lac has been disbursed by the end of September 2020 among the beneficiaries.

The DDC urged upon the bankers to focus on agriculture and allied sectors and involve unemployed youth under dairy, sheep farming, fish farming etc.