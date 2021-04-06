DDC Budgam releases 4 publications compiled by DSEO

The worthy District Development Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today released 04 Publication Digests (District Statistical Handbook, Village Amenity Directory, Economic Review & District at a Glance) of 02 financial years viz. 2018-19 and 2019-20. These 04 Publication Digests have been compiled by the Office of the District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Budgam with the cooperation extended by all District level officers under the technical guidance by the office of the Regional Director, Evaluation and Statistics Kashmir.