DDC Budgam reviews expenditure under Capex Budget

District Development Commissioner, BudgamShahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress and performance achieved by all concerned departments in different sectors under DistrictCapex Budget 2020-21.

While addressing the meeting, the DDC directed all concerned departments to get their annual working plan duly approved at the level of District Development Council, BDC and concerned panchayats. He directed concerned about taking all stakeholders on board while formulating the plan for transparency in executing works is maintained.

The DDC also directed all executing agencies and departments particularly engineering departments to notify and issue all tenders in one go before the 31Ist of May 2021and restrain from issuing delayed tenders.

Taking strong notice of unprecedented and tardy approach by some executing agencies particularly Department of R&B for their incapability in non completion of the projects under given time frame, causing unnecessary inconveniences to public and losses to government exchequer, the DDC said, such approach is unacceptable and all executing agencies shall follow instructions religiously so that all requisite expenditure is utilized and projects are completed within stipulated time.

Earlier it was given out that in the meeting that under District Capex Budget 2020-21 an amount of Rs 178.86 Cr was approved to be allocated to the concerned departments/agencies out of this an amount of Rs 118.38 Cr was put available and accordingly allocated to the departments for its onward utilizations, however as per the status of expenditure given out, an amount of Rs 101.01 Cr was spent under various sectors by the concerned departments till ending quarter 31st March, thus achieving a target of 85% expenditure.

The meeting among others was also attended by GM DIC, CPO, SE Hydraulics, ACD, DPO, all Exens and other concerned.