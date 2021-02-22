DDC e-launches online shopping portal

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam Shahbaz A Mirza today e-launched the web site, www.Kanishawl.com during an impressive function organized here at CFC Kanihama.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that in view of the present trend of e-shopping of various brands through online portals, the launching of shopping portal for this unique item ‘Kanishawl’ was viewed as one of the best platform to give wide publicity to it, besides facilitating its global sale to the interested customers.

The DDC said that through this portal any Kani Shawl weaver can upload its products for online sale, however prior to uploading the product, the concerned weaver is required to get himself registered with the office of AD Handloom. The Handloom dept. apart from providing registration shall ensure genuineness of the product.

Later, DDC convened a meeting of District Officers at CFC Kanihama to take on spot assessment of the progress made on various issues relating to development of Kanihama as a craft village.

The DDC during the meeting was informed that the development work including beautification and face lifting of CFC center located at Magam, Gulmarg road is in full swing.

It was given out that the centre shall reflect as a tourist interest destination site, and any one visiting here apart from craft related interest shall also be provided with requisite information about regional heritage particularly about Kanishawl.

The DDC was assured that remaining work on CFC will be completed before the end of March, 2021 on a fast track basis as all concerned are putting their efforts together in ensuring completion of target well in time.

The DDC during the visit was accompanied by District and sectoral officers, besides the e-launch among others was also witnessed by a large number of Kani Shawl weavers and other local citizens.