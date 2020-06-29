DDC G'bl convenes DLRC meet

District Development Commissioner, GanderbalShafqatIqbal, today convened District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting to review the performance of banks and line departments during the financial year 2019-20 under ACP and government schemes.

The meeting discussed in details the progress and achievements made by banks in the implementation of various government sponsored schemes like, KCC, NRLM, Housing for all, SHG, JLG, Handloom, weavers Mudra, PMEGP and Stand Up India.

Besides sponsored schemes, loans provided by banks under direct lending mode was also discussed in the meeting.

The DDC exhorted upon the banks to sensitise the people about welfare schemes in collaboration with the concerned departments to increase the credit flow in various sectors, he also stressed upon the coordination between banks and line departments to clear long pending cases at branches.

The DDC also directed to ensure cent percentage coverage of all the farm operating families under KCC scheme within the shortest period of time.